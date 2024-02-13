King and Queen Cantina will reopen after deadly double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The King and Queen Cantina will reopen on Tuesday after two men were shot and killed outside of the bar on North Goodman Street on Sunday morning.

King and Queen Cantina posted a letter on its Instagram page on Sunday, saying it would remain closed throughout the day out respect for the victims and their family. News10NBC has obtained surveillance video showing the deadly ambush outside bar.

Rochester Police say Wahid Nazario, 49, and Frank Rosario Vazquez, 43, were walking across the street to their SUV when a man walked up to them and gunned them down. Officers have not made an arrest so far.