Man arrested for fatal August shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 28-year-old man, Brandon Hall, was arrested for murder in the August shooting of 31-year-old Alec Rouse.

On August 20 at 3:30 a.m. Rochester Police found Rouse in the area of N. Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hall was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation found that on August 20 there was an argument between Hall and Rouse and Hall shot Rouse with an illegal .380 caliber handgun.

Hall is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $175,000 bond. His next court date is to be determined.

