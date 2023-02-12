Man connected to accused killer of Officer Mazurkiewicz in jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man connected to the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is in the Monroe County Jail tonight. The Monroe County District Attorney has confirmed that Raheim Robinson has been extradited from Boston to Monroe County.

In September Robinson was indicted on the same charges as Kelvin Vickers and another man, for murders committed in Rochester on July 20, 2022. Kelvin Vickers is also accused of ambushing RPD officers Tony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng just one day after those murders, and fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Seng.

