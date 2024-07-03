Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rialto Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot overnight on Rialto Street between North Clinton Avenue and Hollenbeck Street.

The shooting on the city’s northeast side happened around 12:15 a.m. Rochester Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet on the search for the shooter. Rialto Street is also were a man and a woman died in a triple shooting in May.