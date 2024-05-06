Two people die in triple shooting on Rialto Street following violent weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man and a woman died in a triple shooting on Monday morning on Rialto Street off Hollenbeck Street, following a violent weekend.

The shooting on the city’s north side happened around 1 a.m. Rochester Police arrived on the scene and found two gunshot victims in their 40s on a porch, a man who was dead and a woman who was injured. An ambulance rushed the woman to Strong Hospital where she died.

While officers were investigating, a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound came up to officers for help. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

RPD believes the shooting was targeted but the motive is still unknown. RPD says there was a large group hanging out at a home on Rialto Street when nearly two dozens shots rang out from multiple guns.

“Not sure how many different weapons were used. People just got to start acting normal. Stop killing each other,” RPD Captain Frank Umbrino said.

RPD is still investigating the double murder and is asking anyone with information or video to call 911.

The double murder comes after a man was stabbed to death at Winton Gardens Towers on Sunday evening and two people were killed in another triple shooting on Saturday morning on Lyell Avenue.