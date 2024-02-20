Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges; Investigation began in aftermath of murder of Officer Mazurkewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An alleged gang member from Rochester has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Rochester Police say the investigation into Rasheem “Coop” Sullivan, an alleged member of the Bloods, began in the aftermath of the murder of Officer Tony Mazurkewicz back in July 2022. RPD says that Sullivan’s associates were engaged in a violent conflict with rival group led by Brandon “B-Mack” Washington.

As News10NBC has reported, Washington is accused of hiring Kelvin Vickers to kill rival drug dealers in Rochester. Vickers was found guilty of murdering Officer Mazurkewicz and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sullivan and other alleged Bloods members were arrested in December 2022. According to federal attorneys, investigators found narcotics, money, and guns across multiple locations that Sullivan used. They also say Sullivan had an unlawful pistol inside his home. Sullivan is believed to be the leader of a local Bloods chapter called the Immortal Stone Gorilla Gang.

Sullivan, 31, faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on May 21.