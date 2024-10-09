Man sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed Spencerport teen

PARMA, N.Y. — A man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a drunk driving crash that killed a Spencerport teen in June.

Alexander Hackett pleaded guilty to 13 counts including aggravated criminal homicide. He faces a maximum of 18 years in prison.

Investigators said Hackett had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 on June 2, the day he crashed into a car driven by 18-year-old Maria Eichas in Parma. According to court documents, Hackett admitted to drinking at least four beers before driving.

The impact of the crash on Burritt Road sent Eichas’ car into a field and then a tree, leaving her dead at the scene. A passenger in her car was also injured.

Eichas was a singer in a band called Moxxie. A GoFundMe set up in her honor said Eichas had a loving personality, a deep love for music, and brightened any room with her presence. Members of the Spencerport Central School District wore blue and gold shortly after her death in memory of the graduate.