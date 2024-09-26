Mayor Evans says gun violence is down to pre-pandemic levels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans gave an update of efforts to prevent gun violence in the city on Thursday, saying that shootings are down from an unprecedented high during the pandemic.

Evans said that there have been 210 shootings as of last week in a 365-day period. During the pandemic in late 2021 and early 2022, that number was as high as around 430 in a 365-day period.

“That’s 200 less people who didn’t experience the trauma of gun violence,” Evans said.

Last year, RPD launched an initiative to investigate non-fatal shootings, hoping to get violent offenders off the streets. Evans said the department now treats every non-fatal shooting as if it was a homicide.