WATCH LIVE: Mayor to give update on Maplewood Park mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been over a week since seven people were shot, two fatally, during a barbecue at a city park.

The gunfire at Maplewood Park erupted during a community barbecue around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, July 28, sending hundreds of people running for cover. Two women, Tyasia Manning and Phylicia Council, were killed. The five other victims have been recovering.

At the time, police Chief David Smith said the first 12-24 hours would be crucial in finding the people responsible.

No arrests have been announced. Last week, Rochester Police put out a photograph of a man at the barbecue whom they needed help identifying. They did not describe him as a suspect and they have not said whether they’ve learned his identity.

MORE: Police looking for man in connection with Maplewood Park mass shooting

MORE: Police chief says next 12-24 hours crucial in finding Maplewood Park shooters

Mayor Malik Evans has called a 3 p.m. press conference. News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean will be there.

You can watch the livestream in this story.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.