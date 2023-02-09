Memorial service for Rev. Florence will be held Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The public is invited to a memorial service for Rev. Franklin Florence, the Rochester civil rights activist who died last week at the age of 88.

Calling hours for Rev. Franklin Florence is on Friday, February 10 at the Central Church of Christ, 101 South Plymouth Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, there will also be a service open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. at the church.

The funeral will be held on Saturday. There will also be a public remembrance service on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who was originally scheduled to speak at the funeral of Rev. Franklin Florence, will not be able to attend. Click here to read more about Rev. Florence’s life and legacy.