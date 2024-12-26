Minimum wage increase, paid prenatal leave, and other state laws go into effect Jan. 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The start of a new year on Wednesday means new laws will go into effect in New York State.

Throughout the year, News10NBC has reported on how these laws could impact the Rochester area. Here’s a list of laws that are going into effect or recently went into effect:

Minimum wage increase (starts Jan. 1)

Workers across the state making minimum wage are getting a raise of 50 cents in 2025. The minimum wage is increasing to $15.50 an hour across most of the state and increasing to $16.50 an hour across New York City and the downstate counties of Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester. You can learn about the history of the state’s minimum wage here.

Paid prenatal leave (starts Jan. 1)

All privately employed pregnant New Yorkers are getting an additional 20 hours of paid sick leave for prenatal care in addition to their existing sick leave. It doesn’t matter what size company you work for, how long you’ve worked there, or whether you work full-time or part-time.

News10NBC spoke to a head OBGYN at the University of Rochester Medical Center about how the new law can encourage people to make their necessary prenatal care visits.

Equal Rights Amendment expansion (starts Jan. 1)

The State Constitution will get an expansion to its Equal Rights Amendment after voters approved the proposition on their ballot.

The State Constitution currently protects against unequal treatment based on race, color, creed, and religion. The expansion to the amendment will also add ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, and reproductive health care to that list. You can hear from proponents and opponents of the proposition in this story.

Puppy Mill Pipeline Law (went into effect Dec. 15)

A law banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores across the state is now in effect, aiming to shut down the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline. People can still buy pets from certified breeders and adopt them from shelters. The law also allows pet stores to charge shelters rent to use the stores’ space for adoptions.

News10NBC spoke with the manager of Pet World in East Rochester for her reaction to the new law.