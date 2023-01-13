MLK Day Celebrations: Godchild of Coretta Scott King will speak at Kodak Hall

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. Here’s your guide to community events honoring the civil rights leader.

MLK Day celebration at Eastman Theatre (Jan. 16)

The community will celebrate Dr. King with a free event on Monday at Kodak Hall inside Eastman Theatre. The event on Monday starts at 9 a.m. and doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, the goddaughter of the late Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr. King. The event will also include a performance by Rochester’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir and other local musicians.

This year’s theme of the event is “The Dream is Not Dead: Democracy is Alive!”, a nod to the year 2023 marking the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King. In previous years, the annual event at Eastman has attracted more than 700 people.

The event will be emceed by the incoming chair of the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr.

Commission, Virgil Parker. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans will be among the guests.

The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission organized the event. You can register for the free event here.

Free classes with Garth Fagan Dance (Jan. 16)

Garth Fagan Dance is offering free dance and choreography classes on MLK Day. The classes will be at their studio on 50 Chesnut Street. Here is the schedule for the classes.

11:00am – 12:00pm – 5 to 7 years old

12:15pm – 1:30pm – 8 to 12 years old

12:15pm – 1:30pm – 13 & up (Beginning Level for Teen/Adult)

1:45pm — 3:00pm – All ages (Intermediate Level) – All ages (Intermediate Level)

MLK Day celebration at Strong Museum (Jan. 16)

Join The Strong National Museum of Play in celebrating the memory and dream of Martin Luther King, Jr. to create a world of compassion. Enjoy Grace and Grin Puppets performing “Kind Heart”, a show teaching kindness, friendship, and how actions speak louder than words.

Delight in a performance by the local YMCA’s Dreamseeds program and design a peace sign using watercolors. The event runs from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.