More asylum seekers arrive in Rochester and are staying at Holiday Inn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County says 51 asylum seekers arrived in Rochester from New York City Monday night.

This is the third round of asylum seekers to arrive and they’re staying at the Holiday Inn downtown. This round of asylum seekers includes a family from Haiti, a family from Jamaica, seven families from Venezuela, and three families from Ecuador. In total, there are 23 adults and 28 children.

The first round of 77 asylum seekers arrived in Rochester on Monday, Aug. 7 and are receiving housing, food, and medical care with funding from New York City. The next round of 40 people arrived on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

