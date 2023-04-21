Mother accused of beating her child to death in Rochester appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester mother accused of beating her 1-year-old son to death and wounding her 2-year-old daughter appeared in court on Friday morning for a motion hearing.

The assistant district attorney has requested a $500,000 bail for 26-year-old Bryasia Love and an order of protection for her surviving daughter. The judge originally set bail at $200,000 cash and $400,000 bond.

First responders found Love’s son, A’Mias Love, with severe injuries in January. He died days later at Strong Hospital. The District Attorney’s office says A’Mias suffered multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, and life-threatening internal injuries.

Love was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with second-degree murder. Rochester Police say that, while investigating, they also discovered her daughter was injured and charged Love with second-degree assault. The girl is now in the care of her grandmother.

Love was arraigned in February.