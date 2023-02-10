Woman indicted on murder charges after being accused of beating 1-year-old son to death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A grand jury indicted Bryasia Love on murder and assault charges on Friday morning. The 26-year-old is accused of beating her 1-year-old son to death and assaulting her 2-year-old daughter.

The judge granted an order of protection against Love’s surviving child. The assistant district attorney said 1-year-old A’Mias had skull injuries and brain swelling and revealed that Love may have waited up to 48 hours to get A’Mias medical attention.

The assistant district attorney says surveillance video shows Love being the only one going in and out of the apartment where A’Mias was beaten.

As Love was being escorted out of the courtroom, she turned and said “love you” to her family. Judge Hahn set bail at $200,000 cash. Love’s next court date is April 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a motion hearing. Love pleaded not guilty on Jan. 27.