New pickleball court opens in Nunda

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a new pickleball court in Livingston County.

The Town of Nunda partnered with the local Kiwanis Club to build the new court at Kiwanis Park. The court is paid for by American rescue plan funds and it’s open now.

Pickleball, which is among America’s fastest growing sports, is a combination of tennis and ping pong. Last year, Monroe County opened eight new pickleball courts in Mendon Ponds and Black Creek parks. A pickleball club also opened in Fairport last year.

