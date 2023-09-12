News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen shares memories of covering 9/11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday marked 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Communities across the country gathered to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died and honor the brave actions of first responders.
News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen shared his memories of traveling to Washington D.C. to cover the attack on the Pentagon.
More of our coverage remembering 9/11:
- Remembering 9/11: How the historic event is taught to high school seniors
- Remembering 9/11: Airline travel 22 years later
- Community remembers lives lost on 9/11 through ceremonies at RIT and Irondequoit