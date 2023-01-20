NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins.

Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across multiple counties. They say the tip included Girard posing with stolen property including badges, guns, and ammo.

State police determined the pictures were taken inside Girard’s home on Hudson Avenue in Rochester. Troopers also believe he used a stolen credit card in Wayne County.

Girard was charged this week for making terroristic threats to employees in the Monroe County Office Building. He was also charged with federal gun crimes.

During a search of his home, state police say they found guns, two stolen computers, as well as IDs and credit cards in other people’s names.