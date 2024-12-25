One corrections officer resigns, 13 suspended after death of Greece man at Marcy Correctional Facility

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The death of a Greece man following an encounter with correctional officers at Marcy Correctional Facility is drawing significant attention.

The Correctional Association of New York has expressed concern over the incident, stating that while the death is distressing, it is not unexpected given previous inspections at the facility.

The man, identified as Robert Brooks, died in the hospital on December 10, the day after the event. He was serving a sentence for assault after a 2016 stabbing in Greece.

Executive Director of the Correctional Association of New York Jennifer Scaife noted, “We carried out a monitoring visit to Marcy Correctional Facility in October 2022. We cited rampant allegations of misconduct, abuse, [and] retaliation that incarcerated people reported to us that were being carried out by members of the staff, and particularly security staff.”

In response to the incident, one correctional officer involved has resigned, and 13 others have been suspended without pay. Governor Hochul is advocating for their termination.

The Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating the matter. Video footage related to the incident is expected to be released soon.

