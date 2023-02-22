Ontario County DMV remains closed after sudden death of County Clerk on Tuesday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Ontario County announced that the in the wake of the tragic passing of Ontario County Clerk, Matthew Hoose, the Ontario County Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to be closed to in-person transactions on Thursday.

Residents are still able to drop off registration transactions in the drop-box located at the Department of Motor Vehicle entrance for processing, but all other transactions will need to wait until the office reopens on Friday.

