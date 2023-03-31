Ontario County Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage of police-involved shooting in Canandaigua

ONTARIO, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of deputies and officers fatally shooting 31-year-old Brandon Zurkan in Canandaigua. They also released new details about the shooting that happened a month ago, including what was found in Zurkan’s car.

The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement fired at Zurkan after he refused to put a gun down after a high-speed car chase ended on South Main Street. Zurkan was accused of firing multiple shots from inside his car as he drove between East Bloomfield and through the City of Canandaigua.

Body Camera Footage

The video released on Friday is unedited up until the seconds after the law enforcement shot Zurkan. The response from Emergency Medical Services is redacted. WARNING, THE VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING CONTENT:

New information

Zurkan was hundreds of miles away from his home of Warren, Pennsylvania when he was killed. The Sheriff’s Office says they’re still unsure what brought Zurkan to Ontario County. However, they did learn that he applied for jobs in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Southern Tier areas a week before he was killed.

The office says a shotgun and pills prescribed to Zurkan were found in his car. The toxicology results for Zurkan are still pending. Here’s the list of what they found:

A Remington .20 gauge shotgun loaded with five bullets

A .45 caliber magazine with four bullets and extra shotgun rounds

Prescription drugs Suboxone, Amphetamine Salts, Venlafaxine, Ziprasidone, Enalapril, Clonazepam, and Sucralfate

The New York State Attorney General is investigating, as required with any police-involved shooting, and will release its investigation is complete.