Owner of “People’s Choice Kitchen” held funeral for Hancock Street fire victim, Christine Cannon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The same day authorities revealed the man suspected of causing her death was arrested, a funeral was held for Christine Cannon on Saturday.

After legally changing her name decades ago, her family lost touch with her and her body went unclaimed until she was finally identified. Her service was organized by local military veterans and “People’s Choice Kitchen” owner Van Stanley.

“It’s a woman I never had the honor of meeting,” says James Atkins, Cannon’s great-nephew. “Along with some of her brothers and sisters. Again with the beautiful part of today is I’m meeting, I just met an uncle that I never met in my life before. So that’s important part of all this.”

“That’s important. She would like that. I would hope she would like that. I never met her, but she deserves that,” says Lisa Spina, Cannon’s great-niece.

“It’s just what communities should be. Coming together, honor and celebrate,” says Stanley.

Cannon was remembered for her love of animals, feeding birds, and taking care of her cats. She was also an army veteran.