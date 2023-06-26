Parolee accused of posing as employee to steal $7K from Tops indicted

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Simon Reznichenko, 35, is the parolee accused of putting on an employee uniform and stealing $7K from a Tops store in Spencerport on April 25.

Reznichenko was indicted on Wednesday for two counts of grand larceny, burglary, and criminal possession of stolen property.

