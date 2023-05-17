PGA tee times and pairings released; Rory McIlroy paired with reigning champion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — American golfers Shaun Micheel and Braden Shattuck, along with New Zealand golfer Steven Alker, will be the first to tee off at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

After three days of practice rounds, competition begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. The first tee time is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. Then, tee times begin at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Rory McIlroy, the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world from North Ireland whose wife is a Rochester native, is expected to tee off at 8:11 a.m. He will start on the back nine and is expected to play the front nine starting at 1:36 p.m. McIlroy seemed to be the crowd favorite when News10NBC asked spectators.

McIlroy will play with reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas, who also won the championship in 2017, along with Collin Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2021.

Reigning Master champion Jon Rahm of Spain will tee off at 8:33 a.m. starting with the back nine. Here is the list of tee times:

Tee times for Thursday and Friday (first time is for front nine, second time is for back nine)

7 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Shaun Micheel, United States; Braden Shattuck, United States; Steven Alker, New Zealand.

7:11 a.m.-12:36 p.m. — Ben Griffin, United States; Chris French, United States; Joel Dahmen, United States.

7:22 a.m.-12:47 p.m. — Wyatt Worthington II, United States; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Wyndham Clark, United States.

7:33 a.m.-12:58 p.m. — Tom Hoge, United States; Ryan Fox, New Zealand; K.H. Lee, South Korea.

7:44 a.m.-1:09 p.m. — Sam Steven, United States; Adam Svensson, Canada; Beau Hossler, United States.

7:55 a.m.-1:20 p.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Kurt Kitayama, United States; Sahith Theegala, United States.

8:06 a.m-1:31 p.m. — Corey Conners, Canada; Ockie Strydom, South Africa; Joaquin Niemann, Chile.

8:17 a.m.-1:42 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, United States; Jimmy Walker, United States; Padraig Harrington, Ireland.

8:28 a.m.-1:53 p.m. — Alex Noren, Sweden; J.T. Poston, United States; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada.

8:39 a.m.-2:04 p.m. — Lee Hodges, United States; Callum Tarren, England; David Lingmerth, Sweden

8:50 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Taylor Moore, United States; Denny McCarthy, United States; Brendan Steele, United States.

9:01 a.m.-2:26 p.m. — Jeremy Wells, United States; Justin Suh, United States; Adri Arnaus, Spain.

9:12 a.m.-2:37 p.m. — Anthony Cordes, United States; Mark Hubbard, United States; Dean Burmester, South Africa.

Tee times for Thursday and Friday (first time is for back nine, second time is for front nine)

7:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, United States; Josh Speight, United States; Kazuki Higa, Japan.

7:16 a.m.-12:41 p.m. — Adam Schenk, United States; Colin Inglis, United States; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa.

7:27 a.m.-12:52 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Australia; Andrew Putnam, United States; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina.

7:38 a.m.-1:03 p.m. — Harold Varner III, United States; Scott Stallings, United States; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark.

7:49 a.m.-1:14 p.m. — Steve Holmes, United States; Adrian Otaegui, Spain; Davis Riley, United States;

8 a.m.-1:25 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; Brooks Koepka, United States; Gary Woodland, United States.

8:11 a.m.-1:36 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Thomas, United States; Collin Morikawa, United States.

8:22 a.m.-1:47 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jordan Spieth, United States; Viktor Hovland, Norway.

8:33 a.m.-1:58 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Cameron Smith, Australia; Jon Rahm, Spain.

8:44 a.m.-2:09 p.m. — Luke Donald, England; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Yannik Paul, Germany.

8:55 a.m.-2:20 p.m. — Kenny Pigman, United States; Davis Thompson, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States;

9:06 a.m.-2:31 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Bryson DeChambeau, United States.

9:17 a.m.-2:42 p.m. — Jesse Droemer, United States; Matthew NeSmith, United States; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan.

12:30 p.m.-7:05 a.m. — Matt Cahill, United States; Taylor Montgomery, United States; Cam Davis, Australia.

12:41 p.m.-7:16 a.m — Michael Block, United States; Hayden Buckley, Australia; Taylor Pendrith, Canada.

12:52 p.m.-7:27 a.m. — Alex Beach, United States; Brendon Todd, United States; Sihwan Kim, United States.

1:03 p.m.-7:38 a.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Nick Taylor, Canada.

1:14 p.m.-7:49 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; John Somers, United States; Chez Reavie, United States.

1:25 p.m.-8 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, England; Cameron Young, United States; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan.

1:36 p.m.-8:11 a.m. — Adam Scott, Australia; Max Homa, United States; Tony Finau, United States.

1:47 p.m.-8:22 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Dustin Johnson, United States.

1:58 p.m.-8:33 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States; Rickie Fowler, United States; Phil Mickelson, United States.

2:09 p.m.-8:44 a.m — Alex Smalley, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Mito Pereira, Chile.

2:20 p.m.-8:55 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Canada; Matt Kuchar, United States; Talor Gooch, United States.

2:31 p.m.-9:06 a.m. — Justin Rose, England; Billy Horschel, United States; Francesco Molinari, Italy.

2:42 p.m.-9:17 a.m. — Russell Grove, United States; Patrick Rodgers, United States; Ben Taylor, England.

10th hole-First hole

12:25 p.m.-7 a.m. — Sam Ryder, United States; Gabe Reynolds, United States; Brandon Wu, United States.

12:36 p.m.-7:11 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand; Ben Kern, United States; Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark.

12:47 p.m.-7:22 a.m. — Webb Simpson, United States; Y.E. Yang, South Korea; Danny Willett, England.

12:58 p.m.-7:33 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Austria; Harris English, United States; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland.

1:09 p.m.-7:44 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Keith Mitchell, United States; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain.

1:20 p.m.-7:55 a.m. — Lucas Herbert, Australia; Brian Harman, United States; Callum Shinkwin, England.

1:31 p.m.-8:06 a.m. — Tom Kim, South Korea; Sam Burns, United States; Abraham Ancer, Mexico.

1:42 p.m.-8:17 a.m. — Sungjae Im, South Korea; Chris Kirk, United States; Seamus Power, Ireland.

1:53 p.m.-8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Stephan Jaeger, Germany; Anirban Lahiri, India.

2:04 p.m.-8:39 a.m. — Victor Perez, France, Aaron Wise, United States; Jordan Smith, England.

2:15 p.m.-8:50 a.m. — Chris Sanger, United States; J.J. Spaun, United States; David Micheluzzi, Australia.

2:26 p.m.-9:01 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Belgium; J.J. Killeen, United States; Matt Wallace, England.

2:37 p.m.-9:12 a.m. — Nick Hardy, United States; Greg Koch, United States; Eric Cole, United States.