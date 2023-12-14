Pittsford native airman killed in military aircraft crash honored with promotion in rank

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Terry Brayman, the Pittsford native U.S. Air Force captain who was killed in an aircraft crash off the coast of Japan, is being honored.

Brayman has been posthumously promoted to the rank of major by the secretary of the Air Force. He and seven other crew members died when their Osprey aircraft crashed during a training flight on Nov. 29.

Officials say was promoted for his outstanding service and making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He was recognized on the U.S. House floor in a speech from Rep. Joe Morelle.

“Following his graduation from high school, he enrolled in Ohio State’s ROTC program, successfully becoming an officer in the United States Air Force. He went on to serve with great distinction, demonstrating commitment to a cause greater than himself,” Morelle said.

Brayman was a 2009 Pittsford Mendon High School graduate. His body was recovered after a more than a week-long search.

RELATED: News that Pittsford native among 8 airmen killed in aircraft crash hits home for locals