Police plan heavy presence after two violent nights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Following a violent night in Rochester, The Rochester Police Department held a press conference Saturday morning.

Chief David Smith explained there was a 47-car response to the area of North Clinton Avenue for two shootings and a stabbing. This involved NYS Police, Brighton Police, Irondequoit Police, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

In response to the violence, the Puerto Rican Parade has been canceled by organizers. Chief David Smith explained that hundreds of officers are set to work tonight, and that everything is still in place for the Puerto Rican Festival.

“We will do what we need to keep the citizens of Rochester and the festival-goers safe,” Smiths says.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans calls the violence unacceptable.

“Go home. There is no reason why we should be having people fighting at 1 a.m. We had multiple fights. And then these aren’t just fist fights, because guns are so prolific in our community,” Evans said.

He explains the fights led to people being shot and killed.

“This here, ladies and gentlemen, is just lawlessness,” he says. “Because some of the individuals involved in this are old enough to know better. We often talk about our young people. Yes, sometimes young people are involved. But, there are people who know better that at 1 o’clock in the morning you should not be fighting in the middle of the street.”