Police search for suspects in large fight at The Mall at Greece Ridge

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are looking for suspects in the large fight at The Mall at Greece Ridge on Christmas Eve that caused the mall to go into lockdown.

Greece Police say that William Jefferson, Antonio Torres, Trevon Burkett, and Ameir Dash who also goes by Ameir Smith were among those involved in the fight. They’re all wanted on second-degree riot charges. Greece Police is asking anyone with information about these people to call 911 or Greece Police’s tip line at 585-581-4016.

The fights drew a large police response from multiple agencies. According to police, anywhere between 150 and 200 teens caused the chaos in the mall and parking lots just before 6 p.m. Nobody was injured.