Prosecution to call more witnesses in trial of 1984 murder

Trial of Timothy Williams continues Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Rochester nearly four decades ago will be back in court Monday morning.

The prosecution will call more witnesses in the murder trial of Timothy Williams.

Last week, the jury heard opening statements and testimony from the teen’s mother, Marlene Jerome.

Wendy Jerome was sexually assaulted and murdered on Thanksgiving in 1984. Her case had gone cold until police say they found enough evidence — including DNA evidence to link Williams to the crime.

Williams had since moved to Florida.

The jury must decide if the DNA evidence is enough to convict Williams of murder.