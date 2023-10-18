Regular finalist of National Toy Hall of Fame have another chance to get inducted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five toys that frequently wind in up as finalists for the Rochester-based National Toy Hall of Fame, but have never been selected, will have another chance.

One of the toys will be inducted this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hall of fame at The Strong National Museum of Play.

The “forgotten five”, as museum calls them, are the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, and Transformers. The one that receives the most votes from the public will finally reach toybox royalty. You can vote through Oct. 24 on The Strong’s website here.

On Nov. 10, The Strong will also announce three other inductees out of a list of 12 finalists. Those toys will be chosen by both votes from the public and the National Selection Advisory Committee of toy experts.

The museum say the hall of fame recognizes toys that have inspired multiple generations, reached an icon status, and have brought innovation to play. Last year’s three inductees were the spinning top, Lite-Brite, and the action figures Masters of the Universe. So far, about 80 toys have earned their spot in the hall of fame.

The hall of fame’s 25th anniversary comes as The Strong unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion in June, complete with new interactive exhibits and a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.