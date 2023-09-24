Remembrance for man killed in tragic accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A drive-by remembrance was held in honor of Tommie Lee Parsons Jr. He was hit by a Jeep on Chili Avenue earlier this month while he was doing paving work on the side of the road.

On Sunday a parade was held near his family home in Hilton. Parson’s family was there, as well as his work family, and other paving companies in the area.

“The community has been phenomenal. Hilton is a great community. We’ve had people come over and give us cards and hugs. We don’t even know them. Community coming together has really taken away some of the gut punch that has happened,” said Tom Parsons, father of Tommie.

Parson’s death was ruled an accident, but police did send out a reminder for everyone to watch their surroundings.