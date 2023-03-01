Rev. Florence honored at Central Church of Christ

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The late minister and civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence was honored at Central Church of Christ on South Plymouth Avenue on Tuesday night.

It’s the same church he delivered messages for more than 50 years. Organizers say they’re launching an annual event marking the impact Rev. Florence had here in the Flower City. The goal is to continue and advance the work of Rev. Florence, who died at age 89 on Feb. 1.

Rev. Florence led the organization F.I.G.H.T, which stands for Freedom, Independence, God, Honor, Today. He took on corporate giants like Bausch and Lomb, Xerox, and Kodak, forcing them to confront discrimination in their ranks.

RELATED: