RIT student missing since Thanksgiving week found safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tells News10NBC missing RIT student, Matthew Grant, has been found safe and reunited with his family.

“Thank you to all of the deputies and investigators who worked so tenaciously coordinating with multiple agencies, following up leads, using technology, and working with the family to locate Matthew,” says Deputy Brendan Hurley with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rochester Institute of Technology released the following statement after Matthew was found:

“Missing RIT student Matthew Grant has been found and is safe. His family has posted information on social media thanking everyone for aiding in the search for their son, who went missing on November 20th from Henrietta.

Throughout this ordeal, the care, encouragement and assistance of this campus has been unwavering in the effort to aid in the search. I want to thank the RIT community for their steadfast support in locating Matthew.”

Matthew went missing on November 20 from his home in Henrietta and was last seen on surveillance video at Live’s gas station in the Town of Tyre in Seneca County.

News10NBC is working to learn more about where he was found and any other information related to his disappearance.

