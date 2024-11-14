Road renamed in honor of Genesee County sheriff’s sergeant who died in line of duty

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Part of Park Road near Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia has been dedicated to a Genesee County sheriff’s sergeant who died in the line of duty.

That road has been designated as the Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello Memorial Parkway. Sanfratello died in March while trying to escort two people out of a casino bar at Batavia Downs. His sister, Michelle Panasiewicz, was at the unveiling on Wednesday.

“Having his name honored, having him not forgotten, of what he has done for the citizens of Genesee County as a sergeant — putting his life on the line and ultimately losing his life for what he loved to do,” Panasiewicz said.

Back in June, Sanfratello was also honored with a memorial run to benefit the Special Olympics.

Michael Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean, 39, have been charged with Sanfratello’s death. Elmore is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter and Wilcox is charged with assault and burglary.