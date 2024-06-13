Special Olympics torch run on Thursday will honor fallen Genesee County sergeant

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A torch run to benefit the Special Olympics New York on Thursday will be held in memory of a Genesee County sheriff’s sergeant who died in the line of duty.

The Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello Memorial Law Enforcement Torch Run will start at the sheriff’s office on Park Road in Batavia at 10 a.m. It will end at the Arc Glow on Walnut Street in Batavia.

Runners will carry the Flame of Hope through Batavia as it makes its way around the state. Members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Batavia Police Department, and New York State Police will help out.

For more than 32 years, law enforcement agencies throughout the state have teamed up with Special Olympics athletes to carry the flame. The Special Olympics serves 45,000 athletes across the state with year-round training, competition, and health screenings at no cost to them. You can donate here.

Sanfratello died while trying to escort two people out of a casino bar at Batavia Downs back in March. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the couple violently resisted arrest.