Large crowd expected to remember Sgt. Sanfratello

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A large crowd is expected in Genesee County to remember the life of a fallen sheriff’s sergeant.

Calling hours are Friday for Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello. He died in the line of duty while trying to escort two people out of a casino bar at Batavia Downs. The Sheriff’s Office says the couple violently resisted arrest.

Calling hours are at the Call Arena at Genesee Community College from 2 to 8 p.m.

Sgt. Sanfratello’s funeral will also be held at GCC on Saturday morning.