Rochester Board of Education will meet Tuesday to discuss search for new superintendent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 16 to discuss the search for a new superintendent for the district.

This comes after current the Rochester City School District’s superintendent, Dr. Carmine Peluso, announced that he will leave the district to lead the Churchville-Chili Central School District. Peluso’s last day will be on June 30.

The meeting will come after the 6 p.m. ESA Committee Meeting and it will be held at 131 West Broad St. in Conference Room 3A/B. There will be no opportunity for public comment at the meeting about the search for a superintendent. The meeting may end with an executive session that’s closed to the public.

All Board of Education meetings will be available on RCSD’s Facebook and YouTube pages, along with the district’s website here.

