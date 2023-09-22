Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K kick off on Sunday morning at Maplewood Park. Last year, more than 1,400 people participated in the race.

The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K starts ten minutes after that. Both end at Innovative Field. Runners can park at Innovative Field and take a bus to the start line, with bus services running from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Registration is open until Saturday afternoon. You can register here.

Runners can pick up their race packet at Fleet Feet at the Culver Road Armory on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Fleet Feet, there will also be an expo featuring dozens of vendors offering the latest running footwear, apparel, and nutrition. Race day packet pickup, which is not advised, is at the main gates of Innovative Field by the finish line from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The half marathon is part of the Fleet Feet Grand Prix series.