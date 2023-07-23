Rochester man remembered after being hit by car in December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Cameron Community Ministries renamed their peace garden in honor of Edgar SantaCruz. He was an adult social worker at the non-profit over on the city’s west side.

Edgar was hit and killed while walking his dog last December in the area of Park Avenue and South Goodman Street. Folks are remembering him as a man dedicated to his community.

“He loved working with everyone, but more specifically marginalized populations because he was a voice for them for many times when they weren’t able to speak for themselves,” said Olivia Kassoum-Amadou Executive Director of Cameron Community Ministries.

Cameron Community Ministries also put a bench in the garden dedicated to Edgar. His high school class donated a plaque in his memory.

Related Articles:

Award will commemorate victim in Park Ave hit-and-run

Man will appear in court in January in connection to death of pedestrian on Park Ave

Man killed while crossing the street with dog remembered as caring and compassionate; “A champion for the community”