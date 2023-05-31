Rochester Police give out locks to prevent thefts for Hyundai and Kia cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police received another batch of steering wheel locks to prevent thefts for Hyundai and Kia cars. They’re for 2010 to 2020 model cars that use a steel key, not the push button.

The locks are available for city residents at the Public Safety Building Headquarters Desk on 185 Exchange Blvd.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.