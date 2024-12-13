Rochester Salvation Army seeks community help as donations lag

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is lending a hand to the Salvation Army as part of a cherished holiday tradition. The Salvation Army is currently $26,000 behind in its fundraising efforts.

In response, firefighters took action Friday with the “ROC the Kettle” initiative, ringing bells on Park Avenue and West Ridge Road.

The fire chief emphasized the department’s dedication to serving the community both on and off duty.

“It’s a way for us to go above and beyond and show that we really do love our city, we do love the people in the city, and we want to support our partners,” said Chief Stefano Napolitano.

Despite the efforts, the Salvation Army is still behind its goal.

“So far it’s going pretty well. We’re a little bit behind our goal, so we are asking the community to step up and make a donation at the kettle or at our virtual kettle,” said Michail Gilbert, the director of development with the Rochester Salvation Army.

Donations made Friday will be matched up to $15,000. Contributions can be made at a red kettle or online. A link to donate is available in this story on WHEC.com.

The Salvation Army provides year-round assistance to people in Rochester during their times of need. To donate, click here.

You can sign up to help collect money through this link or by calling 585-754-9918. Shifts run until Christmas Eve.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.