Rochester vocalist Danielle Ponder will drop deluxe album Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed Rochester-based vocalist Danielle Ponder is releasing the deluxe version of her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave” on Friday.

Ponder, a former Monroe County public defender who has toured internationally, released “Some of Us Are Brave” a year ago. The album blends R&B, soul, and blues across its eight tracks. News10NBC was at the release party for the album at the Record Archive.

A Tweet from Ponder says the deluxe album features live tracks and remixes. You can pre-order the album here.

On her website, Ponder said she chose to pursue a career in law after her brother received a 20-year sentence. Between her classes and later her cases, she wrote and performed songs and has pursed music full-time since 2018. Since then, Ponder has performed on network TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live in January and Late Night with Seth Meyers right here on NBC last May 2022.

In October, Ponder will play two shows at Essex, a new music hall that’s expected to open on University Avenue. You can learn more here.