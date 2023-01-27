RPD: Five teens in custody after chase involving car stolen from RCSD employee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five teenagers are in custody after a Rochester Police chase involving a car that was reported stolen outside RCSD Schol No. 54 on Thursday night.

RPD says an employee at the school was leaving around 4:45 p.m. when she was carjacked at knife-point in the parking lot on Otis Street. She wasn’t injured.

Two hours later, RPD officers spotted the car and chased it. Officers say slippery conditions caused the stolen car to slide off the road and into a ditch along Otis Street and Mt. Read Boulevard. They say the five passengers, three boys and two girls, ran for the car with officers catching them after a foot chase.

There’s no word yet on charges against the five teenagers. None of them were injured and police haven’t determined whether they stole the teacher’s car. Police returned the car to the teacher.

