Police find journal, fake gun, but are no closer to knowing ‘why’ suspect caused deadly New Year’s Day crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are still no closer to knowing what led a Syracuse man to intentionally crash his car into a crowd on New Year’s Day, killing three people.

Michael Avery, the suspect, also died in the fiery crash. It happened early New Year’s Day as people were leaving moe. show.

Two people in the back of an Uber – Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr – were killed. Dawn Revette, who was walking in a crosswalk near the theater, died from her injuries this week.

Investigators have been combing through evidence to try to understand what compelled Avery, whose vehicle was loaded with full gas cans, to do this.

On Friday, police revealed Avery had bought a ticket to the moe. concert, but did not attend. Instead, he spent time in parking lots nearby along West Ridge Road. They think he was scouting the location. Police are asking anyone who was in the area or attended the show and was outside at that time to contact the Major Crimes Unit.

Police Chief David Smith said Avery had “behavioral issues” in the past, but that his family had not seen any recent issues. He added that his family has been very cooperative.

In December, Smith said Avery came to Rochester twice, adding he was familiar with Rochester because he worked as a delivery driver.

“This was an assault on Rochester. Period. This was an assault on innocent people and it’s obvious from his actions that he wanted to do more.” Mayor Malik Evans

“We may never know why he decided to carry out this act but what we should do is try to keep the memories of Dawn, Justina, and Josh alive,” he said.

Smith said police found a 20-page journal, but said nothing in it appears to be related to the crash.

They continue to search for a motive.

“Mr. Avery knows and so far we haven’t been able to find anyone who does,” Smith said.

