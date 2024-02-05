Ruby-Gordon will begin its bankruptcy liquidation sale on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ruby-Gordon, the beloved family-owned furniture store, will begin its bankruptcy liquidation sale on Monday.

It comes days after CEO Aaron Ruby announced that the store on West Henrietta Road in Henrietta would close for good by the end of the year. Ruby-Gordon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in November. The third-generation store, which has been in business for nearly 90 years, says it filed for bankruptcy due to a nationwide slowdown in furniture sales.

The company is partnering with a nationally recognized liquidation specialist to help customers with their existing orders. Last week, News10NBC reported on several customers saying they had paid for furniture but hadn’t received it.

Ruby-Gordon said it has worked closely with the bankruptcy court to ensure that customers with open orders get their products. In a statement, Aaron Ruby said: “We would like to thank our current employees for their years of service. We could never have accomplished what we did without you.”

