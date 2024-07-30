Seneca Park Zoo’s giraffe Kipenzi humanely euthanized after 16-month battle with cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Seneca Park Zoo’s Animal Health staff made the decision to humanely euthanize Kipenzi, one of Seneca Park Zoo’s female Masai giraffes, who has been living with cancer for more than a year.

The Zoo first announced Kipenzi’s diagnosis in August of 2023.

Kipenzi was born at the Toledo Zoo in 2017 and moved to Seneca Park

Zoo in 2018.

The zoo’s staff first noticed a small enlargement on her jaw in late spring 2023 and did a biopsy.



Animals with the same prognosis as Kipenzi typically survive 10-12 months, but she defied the odds and lived for 16 months with cancer.

“Over the last few days, Kipenzi stopped eating, and her weight dropped by more than 75 pounds in a very short time,” said zoo veterinarian Chris McKinney. “From the way she was holding her jaw, it was clear she was in great discomfort, and the time had come to humanely euthanize her.”

Kipenzi’s body was taken to Cornell University for necropsy.

“A necropsy is always necessary,’ said zoo superintendent Steve Lacy. “Kipenzi’s condition was rare, and learning everything we can about her cancer may inform treatment of hoofstock animals that develop cancer in the future.”

Community members who want to share their memories, photos, or support are invited to comment on the Zoo’s social media channels (@senecaparkzoo).



