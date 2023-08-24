Singer of local band The Seven Wonders is paralyzed from breast down after crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Katy Eberts, the lead singer of Rochester-based band The Seven Wonders, shared an update on her medical condition from the July van crash in Farmington that injured multiple band members.

Eberts said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she is paralyzed from just under her breastbone down and will need to use a wheelchair for the immediate future. She suffered a spinal chord injury during the crash.

“All my therapists and doctors believe in me and my ability to defeat the odds but in order to go home and be as independent as possible, I need to start the rest of this journey in a wheelchair,” says the post.

The crash happened when the band was traveling to a show in Syracuse on July 20 and their van entered the center median, struck a tree, and overturned. New York State Police said three of the four band members inside were injured.

Eberts, 40, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center. She plays the role of legendary vocalist Christine McVie within the band. An ambulance took the other two members — Matthew Stephens, 43, who plays banjo and guitar and Matthew Ramerman, 42, who plays drums — to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Here is the full post from Eberts:

“Huge thank you to Rob Tortorella and David Hebert who brought some smiles to the worst day I’ve had to date since the accident. I knew the days of defeat, sadness and hopelessness would rear their evil heads at some point but these two guys talked me right out of my tears (at least for a moment).”

“They have lived amazing lives from their wheelchairs for the last 40 years and that was something I needed to hear about. I’m sure many of you have been wondering what my actual prognosis looks like and I am finally ready to share. While nothing is ever set in stone and miracles do happen, I need to face my immediate future in a wheelchair. I am paralyzed from just under my breastbone down.”

“All my therapists and doctors believe in me and my ability to defeat the odds but in order to go home and be as independent as possible, I need to start the rest of this journey in a wheelchair. I am okay with this as the work doesn’t end here but this means things will look very different for Brian and I. Our house needs to undergo major renovations, my car needs to be turned wheelchair accessible, my life as it was before will never be the same.”

“I know you all know I am NOT giving up so keep rooting me on because this is only going to make me work harder. And please, keep spreading those random acts of kindness. That is all I ask. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support and love you’ve shown me. I am forever grateful.”