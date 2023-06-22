State report: RG&E and NYSEG failed to meet all customer service targets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two public utilities that serve thousands locally will be penalized millions.

The New York State Public Service Commission says NYSEG and RG&E failed to meet its customer service standards. The penalties will be assessed through reduced customer revenue by $8.72 million for NYSEG and $5.9 million for RG&E.

Four other utilities were faulted by the commission for a record $22.5 million, which is nearly 10 times higher than the $2.3 million in penalties assessed in 2021.

News10NBC has been investigating billing and customer service issues with RG&E and NYSEG for more than a year.

