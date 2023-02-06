Public hearing for RG&E billing and customer service issues being held on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y, – After an extensive News10NBC investigation, and dozens of stories, New York State regulators are coming to Rochester to hear from customers who are having issues with RG&E.
The New York State Department of Public Service will hold public hearings in Rochester on Tuesday, February 7 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Rochester City Hall in Council Chambers.
They will also hold public comment sessions in Binghamton on Wednesday, February 8 from 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. at the Binghamton State Office Building, First Floor Conference Room and in Somers on February 1 from 1-3 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Hills Society.
If you are one of the thousands of people who have been having billing and customer service issues with RG&E or NYSEG, investigators from NYDPS want to hear from you.
