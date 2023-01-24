Metro Justice calls on City Hall to take action over RG&E billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protestors called on Rochester City Hall to take action over RG&E’s billing issues.
Social justice group Metro Justice held a press conference across from City Hall on Monday evening to address what they call RG&E’s lack of transparency and the mayor’s refusal to hold the utility accountable.
The group wants the city and Monroe County to study what it would take to establish a publicly owned utility.
“So far RG&E has been profiting off of failing again and again and our elected officials need to stop protecting them,” said Mohini Sharma of Metro Justice. “The way that they stop protecting them and actually stand up for rate payers is to create a just energy future for decades, study a public utility, commission that study, and fund it.”
Organizers say they were supposed to meet with officials from RG&E but they backed out.
Mayor Evans says the city cannot lead or fund the cost of exploring a public utility on its own. He says once other towns or counties meet to talk about a possibility of a public utility, the city will be at the table.
In a statement, RG&E says they’re willing to meet with Metro Justice to address their concerns. Here’s the full statement:
We remain committed to meeting with Metro Justice on their concerns and are working on mutually agreeable logistics for a future meeting. We will stress, as we have repeatedly done, how RG&E following severe COVID impacts, is adding hundreds of new staff to the more than 800 workers in Rochester alone, combatting rising supply rates by providing millions of dollars in relief to customers impacted by increase in rates set by out of state energy suppliers, suspending late payment charges, and since 2019 invested over $11 million in economic development. We will work directly with Metro Justice to clear up any misinformation to ensure all residents have the facts on how RG&E is making significant improvements to customer service, investing in the community, creating jobs and providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy to Rochester residents.
