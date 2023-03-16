State attorney general asked to step in after News10NBC investigation into RG&E customer service number

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a News10NBC investigation, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has asked State Attorney General Letitia James to step in and see how a toll-free number connected to RG&E was taken over by scammers.

News10NBC revealed Thursday that a TTY customer service number printed on some RG&E bills is fraudulent. Instead of connecting customers to the utility company, they’re offered a gift card or voucher for their troubles and told their billing issues will be corrected.

Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke looked into the scam for her report on Wednesday. To watch, click here.

The company asks any customers who require use of a TTY line to dial 711 for assistance.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim should report it to the AG’s office by calling (800) 771-7755 or submitting a complaint here.